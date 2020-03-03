CBS Will Do the Good NCAA Tournament Selection Show This Year
By Kyle Koster | Mar 03 2020
After experimenting with a not-good selection show for a few years, the big brains at CBS decided to go back to basics and do a good one last year. Noticing that people like things that are good and don't like things that are bad, they'll do the same version this year, The Athletic's Richard Deitsch reports.
Gone are the days of revealing the field by alphabetical order. They've fully returned and feel committed to showing the full brackets first, which most people would argue is the whole point of the show.
So all in all, great news.
And now to watch the clock and count down the days, minutes, and seconds until the show -- the good one -- starts.