Roundup: Mar-a-Lago Raided By FBI; RIP Olivia Newton-John; Alabama Tops Preseason Poll
FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago club ... Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 ... Amber Midthunder is the next big thing ... Kanye West reveling in the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson breakup ... Something about this Cole Gundy story doesn't check out ... NFL wants officials to emphasize illegal contact fouls this season ... Greek PM "unaware" of prominent politician’s wiretap ... China extends military exercises around Taiwan ... Abortion rights in Europe face questions following Roe v. Wade overturn ... Ahmad Arbery murderer gets life sentences for hate crimes ... Stocks are trying to break out but tests lie ahead ... Ravens give Justin Tucker a big extension ... Alabama tops college football's preseason coaches poll ... Joe Burrow could be out a few more weeks ... Gabby Petito's family files wrongful death lawsuit against state of Utah ... Live-action Pac Man movie in production, for some reason ... Author David McCullough dies at 89 ... Trump toilet photos exist ...
Top 25 potential NFL free agents in 2023 [CBS Sports]
Aaron Rodgers explains why he's now at peace [Sports Illustrated]
Breaking down college football's preseason coaches poll [The Athletic]
What We Do in the Shadows showrunners on how they blend comedy and horror [Hollywood Reporter]
Predicting the top college football quarterback competitions [Yahoo Sports]
The NBA Is turning to wearable sensors to prevent player injuries [FiveThirtyEight]
Lewis Hamilton on controversies, racism, and his future [Vanity Fair]
Inside The Sandman -- and why Season 2 could be sooner than you think [Netflix]
The newest teaser for She-Hulk.
Some insight into the newest Game of Thrones adaption.
RIP Olivia Newton-John.