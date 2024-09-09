ManningCast Reveals Week 1 Guests For Monday Night Football
By Max Weisman
Week 1 comes to a close Monday night as the New York Jets play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Another year of Monday Night Football means a new season of the ManningCast, ESPN2's alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.
Beginning in the 2021 NFL season one of the biggest draws of the ManningCast is seeing what guests are invited to the broadcast to talk about the game and be interviewed by the Mannings. Guests in the past have been former NFL players, comedians, actors and even a former Secretary of State.
Monday morning, Peyton Manning's production company Omaha Productions announced the Week 1 ManningCast guests.
Bill Belichick continues increasing his media presence with ManningCast. In May, Peyton Manning announced that Belichick will appear on every ManningCast episode this season.
The ManningCast has a great game to open its season. Both the Jets and 49ers are coming into the season with high expectations. The Niners are coming off a heartbreaking overtime Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and are expected to be a top contender in the NFC.
New York missed the playoffs again in 2023, finishing with a 7-10 record despite losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers four plays into the season. Rodgers is back to 100% ahead of Monday's game and Jets fans, players and executives are hoping he can lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on ABC and ESPN with the ManningCast on ESPN2.