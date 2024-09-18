Manchester City vs Inter Milan, live stream, time and channel, how to watch Champions League
By Kilty Cleary
The Champions League is back, and it's kicking off with a blockbuster matchup between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium this Wednesday. This isn't just any match, this is a rematch of last season’s Champions League final, where City edged Inter 1-0 to claim their first-ever European crown.
Man City are out to defend their Champions League title, and what better way to start than against the very team they beat in the final? City are loaded with talent, from the unstoppable Erling Haaland to the midfield mastery of Kevin De Bruyne. They’ve bolstered their squad over the summer, and you can be sure they’re hungry for more silverware.
On the other side, Inter Milan will be looking for redemption. The Serie A champions came agonizingly close to European glory in Istanbul but were undone by Rodri’s solitary strike. You can bet that Simone Inzaghi’s men have been waiting for this rematch, eager to avenge their heartbreak and prove they belong among Europe’s elite.
This will be a fun one on Wednesday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
Manchester City vs Inter Milan
- Date: Wednesday, September 18
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas
