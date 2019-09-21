VIDEO: Watch All 8 Man City Goals in Beatdown of Watford
By Liam McKeone | Sep 21 2019
Manchester City suffered a shocking upset last week when they fell to Norwich City, 3-2. One week later, it's safe to assume they heard what everyone was saying about them after such a shocking loss. They faced off against poor Watford on Saturday and took out all of their frustration in an absolute barrage of goals. They scored five in the first 18 minutes of the match, and would end up winning by the score of 8-0. A ridiculous day, and just the kind of bounce-back Man City was looking for. Kevin De Bruyne was sublime, as always, and Man City has established their dominance as one of the top teams in the Premiere League once more.
Check out all of the goals in this epic beatdown from Saturday morning: