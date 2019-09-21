VIDEO: Watch All 8 Man City Goals in Beatdown of Watford By Liam McKeone | Sep 21 2019 OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City suffered a shocking upset last week when they fell to Norwich City, 3-2. One week later, it's safe to assume they heard what everyone was saying about them after such a shocking loss. They faced off against poor Watford on Saturday and took out all of their frustration in an absolute barrage of goals. They scored five in the first 18 minutes of the match, and would end up winning by the score of 8-0. A ridiculous day, and just the kind of bounce-back Man City was looking for. Kevin De Bruyne was sublime, as always, and Man City has established their dominance as one of the top teams in the Premiere League once more.

Check out all of the goals in this epic beatdown from Saturday morning:

That Kevin De Bruyne assist ? pic.twitter.com/saGC1Frg1Q — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 21, 2019

Manchester City are up 3 within 12 minutes . . .



Watch this one now on NBCSN, or stream it here: https://t.co/0Ab1OydWoK pic.twitter.com/mThR9bmWfb — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 21, 2019

#LigaPremierTD ¡Espérense que apenas es el primer tiempo ???!



Remate de cabeza dentro del área que @BernardoCSilva define de gran manera



Manchester City 4-0 Watford pic.twitter.com/CkeXehGFip — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) September 21, 2019

Man City 5-0 up against Watford with 18 minutes on the clock.



The record for the biggest ever Premier League win is 9-0. #MCFC have 70 minutes to find 5 more goals... pic.twitter.com/XTC2HRkxfc — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 21, 2019