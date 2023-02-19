Malika Andrews Sister, Age, And More: Everything You Need to Know About the NBA Reporter
Malika Andrews is one of sports media's brightest young talents. Andrews works for ESPN as an NBA journalist and host. She is the centerpiece of the network's top daytime NBA show, NBA Today, and hosts NBA Countdown on Wednesdays. Andrews joined ESPN in only 2018 and worked her way up the ranks with shocking quickness, as reflected by her 2022 Sports Emmy win for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent.
Here's everything you need to know about ESPN's young star.
Malika Andrews Giannis
Andrews was at the center of one of the few controveries in Giannis Antetokounmpo's career. Jump back into the time machine, if you will, and travel back to 2019. Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks were not champions. They were regular-season beasts who couldn't get it done in the postseason. After losing to the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals almost four years ago, Giannis walked out of his postgame press conference after a question was asked by Andrews.
It was a pretty shocking moment because Giannis had (and still has) such a good-guy reputation around the league. Shortly after, though, Stephen A. Smith told the world that Giannis walked out because he was upset that Andrews had written a story for ESPN that he may leave the Bucks if they do not reach an NBA Finals.
Obviously it's all a moot point now. Giannis and the Bucks won a championship two years later. Andrews was the sideline reporter and successfully interviewed Giannis and others in the immediate aftermath of the Finals victory. But what a time to remember.
Malika Andrews Sister
It seems talent runs in the family. Malika Andrews has a younger sister, Kendra Andrews, who is also a rising sports media star and also works for ESPN. Kendra Andrews started her career working for The Athletic covering the Denver Nuggets before moving to NBC Sports Bay Area to cover the Golden State Warriors. In 2022, ESPN hired her to continue with her coverage of the Warriors.
Malika Andrews Husband
Andrews has never opened up about her personal life and as such there is no information available in regards to her marriage status.
Malika Andrews Height
Andrews does not have a listed height. Sadly, ESPN does not make their reporters undergo combine-like testing before joining the company. The 40-yard dash competition amongst the reporters would be electric.
Malika Andrews Age
Malika Andrews was born on January 27, 1995, which makes her 28 years-old. Truly remarkable that she's risen so quickly in the media field at her age and the sky is really the limit for Andrews.
Malika Andrews Parents
Andrews does not come from a line of on-air sports personalities. Andrews' dad, Mike, was a personal trainer and her mom, Caren, was an art teacher, according to a profile written by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post in 2020. They raised Malika and Kendra in Oakland.
Jordan Poole Malika Andrews
Andrews held one of the more amusing postgame interviews in recent NBA playoff history last playoffs. She spoke with Jordan Poole after the Warriors' guard dropped 30 points in his first-ever playoff game against the Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 Western Conference Finals. Here's the interview:
Many online thought Poole was flirting with Andrews because he looked at her while answering her questions, which feels like a reflection of how these interviews usually go more than anything.
Malika Andrews Instagram
Malika Andrews does, in fact, have an Instagram account. Her handle is @malika_andrews and you can find it here. She has 486,000 followers and 364 posts.