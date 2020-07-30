Roundup: RIP Malik B; Louie Gohmert Caught COVID and Blamed the Mask
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 30 2020
The United States has passed 150,000 coronavirus deaths ... two high school students discovered an asteroid headed towards earth ... McDonald's is closing 200 locations ... Republican Louie Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus after messing around at the capital without a mask for weeks ... then he blamed the mask ... COVID-19 can have lasting effects on your heart ... 6,300 coronavirus cases have been linked to colleges so far and school hasn't even started ... local bakery shuts down social media after making a MAGA hat cake ... Malik B of The Roots passed away at 47 ... the Umbrella Man who helped incited the riots in Minnesota has been identified as a white supremacist ... national teachers union approves safety strikes ...
Ex-wife of UFC fighter Mike Perry was denied a restraining order against Perry earlier this year. [MMA Junkie]
Damien Williams will sit out the 2020 NFL season. [ESPN]
Chad Johnson says he took Viagra before games and apparently other players have done this as well. [The Sporting News]
Is there still tension between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell? [Bleacher Report]
Primus beat Korn to a cover of The Devil Went Down to Georgia, but I think Korn's version might be better.
It's NBA Bubble Restart Opening Night!