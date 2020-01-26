Magic Johnson Tweets Tribute to Kobe Bryant
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 26 2020
Magic Johnson joined the chorus of tributes pouring out in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday. Johnson sent a string of tweets paying tribute to a player and a person he knew well.
That's a worthy tribute.
Obviously this is an incredibly emotional day for the NBA and sports in general. Few people knew Bryant as well professionally and personally as Johnson did. Both were long-time Lakers and are identified as two of the greatest to ever wear that jersey.
The fact that Bryant is now gone is so devastating to the Lakers and the NBA. Tributes will continue to pour in.