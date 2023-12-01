Beautiful Madison Square Garden Marriage Proposal Featured Julius Randle Working Over the Refs Mere Feet Away
By Kyle Koster
One of the great parts about getting older is that you're willing to admit that you've reconsidered some of your past takes and no longer believe them. At some point, myself and probably others on this website have been a bit judgement when it comes to marriage proposals at sporting events — when in reality how a stranger proposes has literally no impact on us so who cares? Maturity, this is what it looks like (mostly not giving a single damn about anything).
So we're not going to dunk on this dude who chose to pop the question at the world's most famous arena last night during a New York Knicks game against the 2-16 Detroit Pistons. Even though it was funny as hell considering Julius Randle spent the entirety of the timeout less than 15 feet just working over an official for future calls.
Because life's too short to point and laugh and say things like his buddies in Murray Hill are going to have his ass for this one. Better to just appreciate the absurdity of the human condition and think that the soon-to-be-wed couple will always have a funny story with supporting video footage to tell.
The smart thing to do here is to invite the Knicks' star to the wedding and have the official officiate. A stunt like that could get some pickup on sports blogs. Hell, maybe even ESPN because they were all over this major story last night.
The Knicks ended up winning. So did love.