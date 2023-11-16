Roundup: 'Madame Web' Trailer Debuts; Deshaun Watson Done For Season; Gerrit Cole, Blake Snell Win Cy Young Awards
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held high-stakes meeting ... Cargo plane forced to land after horse breaks free ... Latest updates from Israel-Gaza conflict ... Stocks rose fueled by cooling inflation data ... The elusive "soft landing" is coming into view ... Jennifer Aniston honored Matthew Perry ... FBI searching for bodies in Gambino crime family investigation ... FBI has opened several investigations into Hamas ... Eight teens arrested on murder charges of beating 17-year-old boy ... "Madame Web" trailer debuts ... Pedro Pascal to play Reed Richards in "Fantastic Four" ... Deshaun Watson is out for the season ... Latest MLB free agency rumors ... Rudy Gobert ripped Draymond Green after on-court fight ... Frank Reich to resume Panthers play-calling duties ... Blake Snell, Gerrit Cole win Cy Young Awards ...
Kyle Brandt made a Wheel of Fortune confession.
A very cool tribute to Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City film community.
The first trailer for Madame Web is out.
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget has a new trailer.
Jason Momoa is really excited for his Saturday Night Live return.
Foo Fighters -- "Big Me"