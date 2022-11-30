Mad Dog Russo Loses His Mind Over Odell Beckham Jr. Plane Incident
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes got a wrench thrown into it over the weekend after the wideout was escorted off a plane in Miami. The details are sparse and both sides are already engaging in a war of public perception in regards to who is in the right, but one thing is clear: it's really weird! Just a super bizarre situation that couldn't have happened at a worse time for OBJ no matter what the truth of the matter is.
A few days after the incident the Dallas Cowboys are still interested so it seems the impact in terms of OBJ's earning potential appears to be more limited in scope than anticipated when the news first broke. It is still a prime topic for debate, though, and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo went in on the subject today during First Take.
Specifically, Russo wants everyone to think about the "poor slob in the back who missed his connection to Tahiti."
An incredible clip. Russo getting this worked up over an imaginary person. The moment of silence when he and Stephen A. Smith locked eyes as they tried to figure out who was going to speak. Marcus Spears' glare of utter disbelief in a high-def close up.
I don't know if I agree with SI's Jimmy Traina (who deserves a place of blog honor for tweeting out these clips every week) about how hot the take is but it's classic Mad Dog. Getting irrationally energetic over a total hypothetical for no reason other than it's great content.