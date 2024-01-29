Mad Dog Rips Dan Campbell's Game Management in Lions Loss
Dan Campbell's game management is being questioned after the Detroit Lions blew a 17-point second half lead to lose the NFC Championship Game to the San Francisco 49ers. His decision to forgo field goals in order to go for it on two second half fourth downs has people talking. On Monday, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo got in on the act, blasting Campbell's decision making.
Here's what Russo had to say:
Russo blaming analytics here is the only part that's fully out of bounds for me. This had less to do with analytics and more to do with Campbell's belief in his team. The same belief he's shown all season that worked in their favor.
Yeah, it didn't work out in the biggest game of the year and some would argue you have to coach different in the playoffs, especially on the road. But we knew who Dan Campbell was entering the game. He's the same guy today. He was true to his philosophy and it didn't work.
It's very easy to second-guess Campbell now, but if Josh Reynolds doesn't drop a pass on four-and-2 from San Francisco's 28 late in the third quarter, the Lions probably go on to win the game. Campbell can't make that catch for him.