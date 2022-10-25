Mac Jones Kicked a Bears Defender in the Crotch
The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears are currently playing in a Monday Night Football contest that is painful to watch. Both quarterbacks are struggling, and both offenses are currently setting football back decades. Luckily we've had some funny moments, like when Mac Jones scrambled and wound up kicking Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the pills.
In the second quarter, Jones and the Patriots faced 2nd and nine from Chicago's 45-yard line. Jones dropped back, then scrambled for eight yards. He gave himself up with a slide at the end and his right leg came up and nailed Brisker in the junk.
Check this out:
Ouch. Welcome to the NFL, rookie.
Brisker got his revenge two plays later when he intercepted Jones:
Here's another look:
In the end, Brisker had the last laugh, but he's got to be a little sore downstairs.