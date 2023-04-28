Lukas Van Ness Apparently Dating Cole Kmet's Sister, Frankie
Lukas Van Ness was picked by the Green Bay Packers with the 13th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Van Ness, a 6-foot-5 defensive end from Iowa, decided to stay home with his family, rather than travel to Kansas City to wait it out in the Green Room. When his name was called, everyone in the house freaked out, including someone -- who has to be his little brother -- jumping into his lap while he was on the phone with the Packers.
It was a full house. In addition to the young man who jumped on him, were Van Ness' parents, his mother Leanna and his father Jason, who played also played football at Iowa. The Van Ness family also include sisters Hanna and Ella, who also attends Iowa. His sisters inspired articles at BroBible and The Spun earlier today.
And it also appears that Frankie Kmet, the sister of Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet, was also there. According to The U.S. Sun, the two have been dating since last year. Finally, Bears -- Packers games will have a storyline.