Luka Doncic Continues His Postseason Brilliance
Luka Doncic is only 23-years-old, yet he's already become a playoff legend. In his third postseason, Doncic has established himself as statistically one of the best players in NBA history. He's continued that this year, putting up incredible numbers through the first two rounds.
It's worth noting, Doncic's Dallas Mavericks teammates haven't helped him much during his three postseason trips. Other than a few notable exceptions, he has largely been carrying the roster by himself. That's why he has only played 20 playoff games during his four-year career. But in that time he's averaging 32.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.8 minutes per game. He's shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range. His points per game average sits only behind Michael Jordan (33.5) in NBA history.
Those numbers are stunning, and even more gobsmacking when you realize Doncic is still only 23. This season he has continued his postseason mastery.
So far in seven games during the 2022 postseason, Doncic is averaging 31.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.1 minutes per game. He's shooting 47 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc. And those numbers have come in series against the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns. He's not racking up numbers on teams that barely made the playoffs. This is all while dealing with the lingering effects of a calf strain he suffered at the end of the regular season.
Even when the Mavericks lose, Doncic has been brilliant. In Game 1 against the Suns, Dallas fell 121-114, but the team's star posted 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in 44 minutes. In a Game 2 loss he went for 35, five and seven in 36 minutes.
The Mavericks have tied the heavily-favored Suns 2-2 through four games. Unless another player steps up to consistently help Doncic and Jalen Brunson, there is almost no chance Dallas beats Phoenix. But even if the Mavs lose, we can't ignore what Doncic is doing.
At a young age, Doncic is already showing himself to be an elite postseason performer. The kind of guy who could carry a team to a championship. The Mavericks just need to find him help.