Luka Doncic Didn't Want to Swap Jerseys With Paul George
The Los Angeles Clippers outclassed the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series 126-111. After the game, the combatants came together for handshakes and bro-hugs at midcourt. Paul George took a while talking to Mavs star Luka Doncic, and even took off his jersey to swap it with the 22-year-old. Doncic didn't seem interested.
Check it out:
PG tried to hand Doncic his jersey but the youngster didn't take it and kept his own. It was clear the two were having a nice moment but when it came to swapping jerseys, Doncic wasn't having it.
To be fair, it could be that Doncic promised his jersey to someone else, or it was earmarked for charity or something. Still it was an awkward moment following a pretty tense series.
Doncic was brilliant in defeat on Sunday. He scored 46 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out 14 assists. For the series he averaged 35.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.3 assists in 40.4 minutes per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range.
It's the second straight year the Mavericks have lost to the Clippers in the postseason. In the bubble, the Clippers beat the Mavs in six games, while this season it took seven. Maybe next year Doncic & Co. will get over the hump.
UPDATE: After the game, Doncic did send a jersey over to George in the locker room.