Luka Doncic and the Mavericks Could Win the NBA Title
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 09 2020
The 2020 NBA Championship is up in the air right now. Top seeds look vulnerable and teams who might not even make the playoffs look unstoppable at times. On Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime on ESPN. Luka Doncic had a 36 point, 19 assists, 14 rebound triple-double and he did this.
To quote Jeff Van Gundy - "Wow."
Coming off that win, you have to ask yourself if the Dallas Mavericks can win the title right now. It is both crazy and totally plausible. On the one hand, this was just the Mavericks' second win in five games since the restart. On the other hand, they have an unstoppable star and are capable of scoring any number of points. On the other, they have given up about 127 points a game and have the 12th best record in the NBA this season. And again, they have lost more games than they have won in the bubble.
Based on the transitive property - and actual wins - the Phoenix Suns should be the NBA Disney Bubble championship favorites. The Suns are 4-0 inside the bubble with wins over the Clippers, Heat, Pacers and Mavericks. Unfortunately, the Suns also had the most work to do to make the playoffs when the season restarted. They're currently tied for 10th with the Spurs, still chasing the Blazers for 9th.
The truth is, every single game has people drawing fresh conclusions about every single team despite the fact that most of these teams are treating these contests like exhibitions. When the Lakers beat the Clippers on re-opening night, talking heads used that as proof that the Lakers couldn't win the championship.
Yesterday the Clippers tried to lose to Portland, but won by accident as Damian Lillard missed two clutch free throws. Despite the fact that the Blazers are still on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, people spent the last two weeks talking about how they could / would / should upset the Lakers and possibly make a run at the title.
Every season, one champion is crowned. Every other team is labeled a fraud. The champion is then considered a fluke by anyone who doesn't like them. The potential for chaos is through the roof right now. Up is down. Left is right. Defense is optional. The only thing more certain than TJ Warren's jump shot inside the NBA bubble is that everyone is unstoppable and Luka has been as unstoppable as anyone. And the Mavericks have Luka so the Mavericks can win any game which means they can win any series, including the last one.