Luka Doncic Feuding With Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Lil Wayne in Suns-Mavs Series
As we've noted on this here website, Luka Doncic has been absolutely incredible during the NBA playoffs. Unfortunately, enthusiasm for his success isn't shared by everyone. The Dallas Mavericks point guard has irked Phoenix Suns teammates Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Hell, even Lil Wayne isn't a fan.
Paul and Booker's anger is mostly concerned with how Doncic is officiated. They believe he flops to get calls and officials have rewarded him. During Game 5 of the series, after driving to the hoop, Booker dove under the basket and played up a possible injury. Then rolled over and said, "The Luka Special."
Here's Doncic's response to that:
In Game 3 of the series, Paul fouled out with more than eight minutes to go. Several of the calls against him were controversial, including his fourth foul near the end of the first half. Paul was pursuing a rebound when he bumped into Doncic. Luka took a tumble and some observers thought it was a clear flop.
And here's a moment between Doncic and Paul after that play:
Even Lil Wayne got in on the Luka bashing with this tweet:
Let's be real, Chris Paul ripping anyone for flopping is hilarious. He's made a career out of it. Doncic does overly emphasize it any time he gets touched, but show me an NBA ball-handler who doesn't these days.
Entering Game 6 Thursday night, the Suns have a 3-2 lead on the Mavs and can close out the series. I can pretty much guarantee there will be flops.