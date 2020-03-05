Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are Turning Into a Lethal Duo
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 05 2020
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are rapidly developing into exactly who the Dallas Mavericks dreamed they would when the franchise acquired them. Doncic and Porzingis are finally used to playing together and they are starting to look like one of the NBA's most lethal duos.
On Wednesday night, Doncic was his usual, wildly entertaining self. He toyed with the New Orleans Pelicans, dropping ridiculous moves, shots and passes all over the court while racking up 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win. Here's a sampling of his wizardry in overtime alone:
Along with 21-year-old Doncic's development into one of the NBA's best players, the 24-year-old Porzingis has exploded since late January. On Wednesday night, Porzingis scored 34 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had three assists. It was his fifth 30-point, 10-rebound showing in his last 12 contests.
Porzingis has been slow to get up to speed as he's recovered from the ACL injury that kept him out for the entire 2018-19 season. He looks fully healed now and is dominating.
In nine February games, Porzingis averaged 25.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game. He shot 48.3 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three-point range. In two March games he's averaging 38 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. So yeah, I'd say he's on a roll.
Doncic and Porzingis are both young, multitalented stars who can play inside and out. They are the kind of guys everyone wants in the modern NBA. Mark Cuban and the Mavericks have them both and just need to build around them.
Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson deserves a ton of credit for landing both Doncic and Porzingis in bold trades.
Dallas landed Doncic on the night of the 2018 NBA Draft, as he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the third pick. The Mavericks sent Trae Young (the fifth pick) and a 2019 first-round pick to get Doncic.
The Mavericks landed Porzingis from the New York Knicks along with Trey Burke, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. in exchange for DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. a 2021 first-round pick and a protected first-round pick in 2023.
Both wound up being brilliant moves that have set Dallas up with a pair of young stars for years.
The rest of the league has to be on notice, Doncic and Porzingis are for real.