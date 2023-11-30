Louisville's Ty-Laur Johnson Almost Didn't Play Because of His Tights
Louisville guard Ty-Laur Johnson is a really talented kid, but we've got some serious questions after what happened Wednesday night. Johnson almost refused to play the Cardinals' game against Bellarmine for a very odd reason. Lousiville didn't have his preferred tights to wear under his shorts. Yep, you read that right.
Here's head coach Kenny Payne discussing it after the game:
Johnson only played three minutes in the first half and 16 in the second. The fact that he didn't know if he wanted to play because of a pair of tights is absolutely insane.Payne even said, Louisville never had the type of tights that he likes.
Johnson finished the game with eight points, five assists, two rebounds. On the season, he is averaging 9.0 points, 1.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game. I mean, Johnson is good young college basketball player, but he's not good enough to be a diva like that.
Johnson was a four-star recruit out of Our Savior Lutheran School in the Bronx, and was the No. 118 recruit in the country according to 247Sports. He's young, hopefully he gets his head on straight.