Louisiana Tech Linebacker Brevin Randle Stomps on UTEP Lineman's Neck
Louisiana Tech and UTEP faced off on Friday night and things got ugly. At one point, Bulldogs linebacker Brevin Randle stomped on the neck of Miners offensive lineman Steven Hubbard after a play. It was one of the dirtiest plays college football has seen in a long time.
With 10:56 left in the first half, UTEP's Jake McNamara ran for 11 yards before fumbling. In the scrum afterwards, Louisiana Tech's Willie Roberts recovered the ball. As that was playing out, Randle got real dirty.
Check this out:
Randle shoves Hubbard after the play is already over, then gets up and stomps on his neck. It was clearly intentional. Officials somehow missed it and he wasn't called for a personal foul. He should have been ejected.
Randle deserves a lengthy suspension. The redshirt senior was Louisiana Tech's second-leading tackler entering the game, and I think it's safe to assume he's going to be missing some time going forwards. The Bulldogs beat UTEP 24-10 and Randle finished with six tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.