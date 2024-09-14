The Big Lead

Louisiana Tech at NC State live stream, time and channel on Saturday

Louisiana Tech will hit the road in Week 3 of college football action to face NC State on Saturday afternoon.

By Kilty Cleary

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Grayson McCall (2) throws the ball under pressure.
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Grayson McCall (2) throws the ball under pressure. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) head to Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium to face off against the NC State Wolfpack (1-1)! After a rough 51-10 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, the Wolfpack are hungry to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are coming off a 25-17 win over Nicholls State and looking to keep their momentum going.

NC State will be out to prove that last week’s defeat was just a blip, while Louisiana Tech hopes to spoil the Wolfpack's recovery plan. With both teams eyeing a big win, this game is bound to deliver plenty of action.

Louisiana Tech at NC State

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Louisiana Tech at NC State -20.5

O/U: 48.5

