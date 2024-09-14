Louisiana Tech at NC State live stream, time and channel on Saturday
By Kilty Cleary
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) head to Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium to face off against the NC State Wolfpack (1-1)! After a rough 51-10 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, the Wolfpack are hungry to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are coming off a 25-17 win over Nicholls State and looking to keep their momentum going.
NC State will be out to prove that last week’s defeat was just a blip, while Louisiana Tech hopes to spoil the Wolfpack's recovery plan. With both teams eyeing a big win, this game is bound to deliver plenty of action.
WATCH: NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo
Louisiana Tech at NC State
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Louisiana Tech at NC State -20.5
O/U: 48.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.