Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans: How to watch, stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans will face off this Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium, with both teams coming off strong performances and eager to end their preseason campaigns on a high note.
The Rams have been on a roll this preseason, starting 2-0 after a couple of nail-biting victories. Despite winning just one preseason game over the past three years, the Rams have turned things around in 2024,
The Texans have had an up-and-down preseason, but they’re coming into this game with some serious momentum. After dropping the Hall of Fame game, they bounced back with two wins, which has given Houston plenty of reasons to feel good heading into their final preseason test.
WATCH: RAMS VS TEXANS LIVE ON FUBOTV
Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC (Los Angeles, CA) ABC (KTRK - Houston, TX)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans (-3.5)
O/U: 34