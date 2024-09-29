Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears live stream, TV channel, time
The Chicago Bears will defend Solider Field when the Los Angeles Rams come to town this Sunday in an NFC showdown.
The Chicago Bears come off their second straight loss this season after beating the Tennessee Titans in week 1. Rookie QB and No.1 overall pick Caleb Williams has struggled so far adjusting the the pace of the NFL. He finally threw his first touchdown in the Bears' 16-21 week 3 loss against the Colts. Unfortunately, he also threw 2 interceptions, which brings his total to 4 interceptions for the season. Williams will need to make some changes soon if the offense is to succeed.
The Rams have had one of the most unfortunate seasons out of all the NFL teams this season, but they found a way to upset their division rival last week in the San Francisco 49ers. The offense looked oddly successful, and RB Kyren Williams led the charge with 3 total touchdowns. The Rams could be scary good if they could stay healthy this year.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chicago Bears (-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams
O/U: 41
