Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Los Angeles Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.
WATCH: Rams vs Cardinals Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Rams lost in heartbreaking fashion in overtime to the Lions on Sunday Night Football in their season opener. To make matters worse, they will be without Puka Nacua for at least the next four weeks after he left the game with a knee injury. Copper Kupp had a fantastic first game of the season with 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.
The Cardinals almost took down the Bills in Week 1 but came up just short, falling 34-28. Marvin Harrison Jr. had a quiet debut, so look for a bounce-back game from the rookie wide receiver. If last week was any indication of how the rest of the season will go, Arizona could have one of the better offenses in the league, led by Kyler Murray.
This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in:
Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, September 15th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Rams (EVEN) vs Arizona Cardinals (-120)
Spread: ARI -1
O/U: 47.5