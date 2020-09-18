Los Angeles Rams Extend the Massively Underrated Robert Woods
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 18 2020
Robert Woods and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a four-year, $65 million extension on Friday, it's a deal that makes sense for both parties, as Woods has been outstanding since arriving in LA in 2017. The 28-year-old is one of the NFL's most underrated receivers.
Coming out of USC in 2013, Woods was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills. He was average at best for four years in Buffalo as the team's offense struggled to find an identity under Doug Marrone and Rex Ryan. As a free agent in 2017, Woods moved home to LA, joining the Rams and has gotten better each season.
He arrived at the same time as Sean McVay and was part of the team's offense turning around rapidly. During his first season, Woods caught 56 passes for 781 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games, then he took off in 2018.
Woods caught 86 passes for 1,219 yards with six touchdowns as the Rams reached Super Bowl LIII. He rose to be the team's top target and has stayed there. In 2019, Woods continued his roll despite the Rams' struggle to find consistency on offense. Woods caught 90 passes for 1,134 yards and two touchdowns, as he and Cooper Kupp formed one of the league's top receiving duos.
Over the last three seasons, Woods ranks among the top 11 NFL receivers in receptions, receiving yards and yards after catch. He led all receivers in yards after catch in 2019 with 577. Woods was also solid in a Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, with six receptions for 105 yards -- 90 of those yards came after the catch.
The Rams are splashing around an alarming amount of money, but the Woods deal is one they had to get done. He's been rock solid since arriving in LA.