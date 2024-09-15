Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Carolina Panthers will defend home court against the incoming Los Angeles Chargers at 1 pm ET on Sunday afternoon in a Week 2 matchup.
The Chargers are fresh off a solid win against their division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, where running back J.K. Dobbins had a dominant performance on the ground. Now, with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert leading the charge, the Chargers are aiming to maintain their undefeated record.
The Carolina Panthers had a rough outing last week, suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of their NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young struggled, and the Panthers will need to focus on his development if they hope to secure a win at home in Week 2.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5) vs. Carolina Panthers
O/U: 39