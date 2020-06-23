Los Angeles Angels Are a Good Longshot World Series Bet

Odds to win the World Series (via @SuperBookUSA):

Dodgers 7/2

Yankees 7/2

Astros 12/1

Mets 16/1

Twins 16/1

Braves 16/1

Nats 18/1

Reds 20/1

A's 20/1

Rays 20/1

Cubs 20/1

Angels 20/1

Indians 25/1

Cardinals 30/1

Phillies 30/1

Red Sox 30/1