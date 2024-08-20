Look for QR Codes on Oklahoma State's Helmets This Season
By Evan Bleier
Long associated with college athletics, the phrase "pay for play" took on a slightly different meaning with the advent of NIL in the NCAA. Now, thanks to the Oklahoma State Cowboys football program, the phrase "pay by play" may become in vogue.
Led by Mike Gundy, who is in his 20th year as head coach, the Cowboys will be wearing QR codes on their helmets this season which will allow fans to donate to a general team fund which will be split between every student-athlete on the team's roster.
Affixed to the back of each helmet via 1.5-square-inch decals, the codes will feature each player's name and number in the design. The team doesn't anticipate the QR codes to be visible from the stands, but it does expect them to be useful for fundraising purposes during close shots on television as well as in postgame photos posted to social media.
The QR codes, which mark the first time a college football team will use a wearable during regular-season games to promote players' earning potential, will also be on each player's bag on game days and during travel throughout the season. The codes will also be placed on coasters in the premium areas of Boone Pickens Stadium, on signage and on the OSU football equipment truck.
"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," Gundy said. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players."
A seemingly clever way to allow role players who are not household names to share the wealth with OSU's stars, the codes will be seen for the first time on August 31 when the Cowboys open their season against two-time defending FCS champs South Dakota State.
The Cowboy, who went 10-4 last year and wrapped up their 2023 campaign with a win over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl, are ranked 17th in the country to start the season. Georgia (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 2) and Oregon (No. 3) and the nation's top teams heading into kickoff in 2024.