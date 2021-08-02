Lonzo Ball Is a Perfect Fit With the Chicago Bulls
Lonzo Ball is heading to the Chicago Bulls on a four-year, $85 million deal via a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. This was a deal that came together quickly and there's a reason for that, Ball is a perfect fit in Chicago.
The 23-year-old point guard is coming off his best season in the NBA. In 55 games, Ball averaged a career-high 14.6 points per game, while shooting career bests from the field (41.4 percent), 3-point range (37.8 percent) and at the free throw line (78.1 percent). He added 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.8 minutes per game. And he's improving every season.
Ball joins a Bulls squad that features Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Coby White. That's a pretty great core, and Ball gives that group a true point guard who can create for others. LaVine is a scorer and White is more a scorer/combo guard than a distributor. On top of that, Ball has developed into an excellent defender of the type head coach Billy Donovan can deploy in multiple ways.
For Ball, this makes a ton of sense because he won't have to be the team's primary scorer. In fact, he might finish fourth in points per game on this roster while still having a tremendous impact on games.
The Bulls needed someone to run the offense and get the ball into the hands of its scorers. Adding a solid catch-and-shoot option who can also defend at a high level is just icing on the cake. This was a great addition and a fantastic fit for both parties.