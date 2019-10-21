Logan Paul on DAZN Fight With KSI, YouTube Economy, and If He'd Ever Box His Brother By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 21 2019

Logan Paul, who has nearly 20 million YouTube subscribers, joins the podcast this week. He was made available on behalf of DAZN, which is airing his boxing rematch versus KSI at the Staples Center on November 9th. You can buy tickets here; DAZN (which costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 for a year) is also airing Canelo vs. Kovalev on November 2nd, and the rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December. We discussed:

- Getting licensed to box without head-gear in California in half a day

- Whether he'd ever box his brother, Jake Paul (he doesn't say no...)

- Destroying part of his right testicle in a stunt.

- How making money on YouTube works.

- What he learned from his major controversy in the Japanese suicide forest.

