Latest LIV Party Video Looks Epic
By Kyle Koster
The LIV Golf event in Mayakoba, Mexico, is scheduled to get underway in earnest this afternoon. It marks the first appearance of Jon Rahm on the circuit, arguably the biggest get since this whole thing started. There's great anticipation and, as they tend to do, LIV is rolling this whole thing with syle and sizzle.
Last night they posted a video of the welcome party, and correctly identified it as a vibe. Everyone is having a great time eating, drinking and being merry. It just hits different than whatever is happening over at Pebble Beach, where the PGA Tour players are teeing it up this weekend. It's very hard to imagine finding a DJ, mixologist, and so many beautiful people in Carmel-by-the-Sea. When they talk about golf but louder this must be what they mean.
Going to be a fun weekend.