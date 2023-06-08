LIV Executive Calls Rory McIlroy 'That Little Bitch'
We're now two days removed from the shocking news that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf would be merging with Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund pumping a large cash infusion into the PGA. Tempers are still hot and details are still being worked out, but some people sound optimistic that LIV will continue holding events.
One anonymous LIV executive, speaking to The Fire Pit Collective's Alan Shipnuck, mentioned tournaments in 2024 where some PGA players could form LIV teams for competition. They're very excited about finally getting some of those PGA guys under the LIV banner. Just not Rory McIlroy.
"Now we can finally get Hideki [Matsuyama] and Jon Rahm. I would say every big name on the PGA Tour will get an offer. Except Rory. Nobody wants that little bitch on their team."
McIlroy was an outspoken critic of LIV before the merger and in his first press conference post-merger, he said, "I still hate LIV," so it feels like he probably wouldn't accept the offer anyway.
I think the big takeaway here is that while Jay Monahan says this merger will ease tensions, it's still going to be pretty awkward for the time being.