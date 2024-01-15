Lions Screwed By Bad False Start Call Against Taylor Decker
The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams put together a high-scoring first half during their NFL Wild Card Round matchup and yes, of course the officials had to insert themselves into the game and screwed the Lions on a huge play late in the second quarter.
Facing fourth and five from the Rams 41, the Lions lined up to go for it. Rams linebacker Ernest Jones jumped and the Lions linemen reacted to the movement. A flag was thrown and it looked like the Lions would get a first down. Instead the officials talked about it and called a false start on Taylor Decker.
Yes, that's right, Taylor Decker was called for a penalty he did not commit in a big spot during an huge Lions game. Backed up to the 45 the Lions had to punt rather than continue their drive with a first down.
Considering the time and spot and the fact that the Rams hadn't been able to stop Detroit on any of their first three drives, this was a turned into a huge stop for the Rams' defense.