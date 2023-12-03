Lions-Saints Chain Crew Official Suffers Gruesome Broken Leg After Getting Hit by Alvin Kamara
By Liam McKeone
The New Orleans Saints were getting crushed by the Detroit Lions on Sunday when disaster struck one of the sideline officials. Alvin Kamara ran the ball towards the sideline and got pushed out by the Lions defense. Kamara hit the ground and undercut one of the members of the chain gang. As the Saints running back got up the Fox Sports cameras lingered and showed the official who got hit on the ground holding his leg.
He suffered an extremely gruesome leg injury. Be warned before watching the video, it is not for the queasy among us.
Horrible. The game was stopped while the official received medical attention.
There was no word his status as the broadcast continued. Hopefully he gets the help he needs as soon as possible.