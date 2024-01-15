Lions GM Brad Holmes Went Nuts After Team's Big Playoff Win
The Detroit Lions finally broke through and won a playoff game Sunday night. The Lions topped the Los Angeles Rams 28-27 in the Wild Card Round to earn their first postseason victory since 1992. It meant so much to the fans that some cried in the stands. But the fans weren't the only ones going ballistic after the game. Lions general manager Brad Holmes got in on the act.
Cameras caught Holmes going nuts in an elevator after the team he helped build won on Sunday.
Check it out:
That is one happy NFL GM.
What probably made this all that much sweeter is that he spent 17 years in the Rams' scouting department. He started as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and worked his way up to being the team's director of college scouting from 2013 through 2020. The Lions hired him as the team's general manager and executive vice president in 2021.