Lions Fans Were Crying After First Playoff Win In 32 Years
The Detroit Lions did it! They finally won a playoff game after 32 long years. The Lions beat the visiting Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in what was the biggest thing to happen to the NFL in Detroit in three decades. It was such a momentous occasion that Lions fans were actually crying in the stands.
Check this out:
That is the release of so much pain that has lingered for so long. No one has had to experience the futility Lions fans have. They went 11 years without making the postseason from 2000 to 2011, and in there they had a two-year stretch where they went 0-16 and 2-14 in back-to-back campaigns. Before this season, it had been six seasons since they'd reached the postseason, and that included a 6-10, 3-12-1, 5-11, 3-13-1 four-season stretch. It is about damn time they had something go their way.
This all comes back to Dan Campbell and his belief in his team, his staff and his system. The Lions are for real. They went 12-5, have won a playoff game and will host another next weekend. Something worth crying over.