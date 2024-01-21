NBC Broadcast Cuts Out During Lions - Bucs, Forcing Fans to Turn to Peacock For More Playoff Action
The Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon with a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on the line. The game was broadcast live on NBC and things were going great for Lions fans as their team held a 10-3 lead late in the first half. But then disaster struck. The feed went out. Fans of good old fashioned television were sent into a panic.
Luckily, everyone's favorite exclusive home to exclusive streaming NFL playoff games, Peacock, was there waiting.
It's almost like they planned it.
So Peacock saved the day. The question is, was this all part of NBC's nefarious plan? After tens of millions of people downloaded the Peacock app to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins last week, the main feed crashes in the middle of another playoff game, forcing people to go back and use their subscription again?
This is like if people suddenly had to watch the Final Four on truTV. The good news is that this is NBC's final playoff game of the season. The bad news is that Oppenheimer debuts right after everyone is going to have to pay for another month of Peacock. Just exactly how high up does this go!?
UPDATE: Lions fans have the broadcast back.