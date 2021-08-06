Lionel Messi Chooses PSG, Anything Less Than a Champions League Title Will Be a Failure
Lionel Messi has found his new home. The long-time Barcelona star is set to join Paris Saint-Germain, as we predicted. The move will reunite Messi with former teammate Neymar and see him joining the most talented club in the world. PSG is now so loaded anything short of a Champions League title will be a massive failure.
Messi, arguably the greatest men's soccer player of all time, will join other new additions in midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, legendary defender Sergio Ramos, former Inter fullback Achraf Hakimi and Italian star keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as possibly the greatest group of transfers in history. That's quite a fivesome to add to an already absurd roster. One of the better storylines here is the fact that Ramon spent years trying to stop Messi while at Real Madrid and now the two are teammates.
PSG's new attack looks unstoppable on paper. Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and more will make life nearly impossible for opposing defenses. As far as the rest of the roster goes, it's packed with guys like Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Julian Draxler, Marquinhos, Pablo Sarabia, Alessandro Florenzi, Ander Herrera, Presnel Kimpembe -- I could go on and on. Meanwhile, Keylor Navas is still the man in goal, but Donnarumma is certainly the future after his star turn at Euro 2020.
It's not shocking PSG made big offseason moves. During the 2020-21 season, Les Parisiens finished a shocking second in Ligue 1 behind Lille. While they did win the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions, they also crashed out of the Champions League after a 4-1 aggregate loss to Manchester City in the semifinals. Those results didn't match the talent, so changes were inevitable.
Now, with Messi in tow there won't be any excuses. PSG has to win Ligue 1 going away and should dominate the Champions League. If that doesn't happen, everyone in management should be fired, first to go would be manager Mauricio Pochettino. Anything less than that would also be a serious blow to Messi's legacy as well.
Paris Saint-Germain has created a juggernaut in the City of Light. Nothing should stop it now.