Lincoln Riley Took an Eggnog Bath After USC's Holiday Bowl Win
USC pulled off a significant 42-28 upset over No. 15 Louisville at the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night. With Caleb Williams sitting out, the Trojans got a big performance from backup quarterback Miller Moss. While he was a big story, nothing will make bigger headlines than USC coach Lincoln Riley getting eggnog dumped on his head.
Who doesn't love college football bowl season? Coaches just getting random stuff dumped on them after wins. Though I'd love to see someone try to do that to Nick Saban. That man is Gatorade or nothing.
Moss was stellar for USC, which looked like a rejuvenated team after all the changes the program has made over the past few weeks. After transfers and draft declarations, the Trojans were undermanned against a really good Louisville squad. Riley and his staff had the replacements ready to go.
Moss completed 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards, with six touchdowns and an interception. He averaged 11.3 yards per attempt, spread the ball around to nine receivers and posted a passer rating of 98.1. USC looks to be in good hands moving forward.