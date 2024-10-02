Lille vs Real Madrid live stream, time, channel, and how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The first-ever clash between Lille and the mighty Real Madrid will take place in Champions League action on Wednesday at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
After a bit of an absence, Lille is back at the top table of European football, but things didn’t quite go to plan on matchday one. They faced a tough trip to Portugal and returned empty-handed after a defeat.
On the other side, Real Madrid has picked up right where they left off. The reigning Champions League kings kicked off their campaign with a statement win over Stuttgart on matchday one, showing everyone why they’re the team to beat.
Lille vs. Real Madrid
- Date: Wednesday, October 2
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas
Champions League Lineups
Lille possible starting lineup:
Chevalier; Tiago Santos, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Andre, Andre Gomes, Cabella; Zhegrova, David, Sahraoui
Real Madrid possible starting lineup:
Lunin; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
LIlle (+360) vs. Real Madrid (-145)
