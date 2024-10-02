The Big Lead

Lille vs Real Madrid live stream, time, channel, and how to watch

Catch all the Champions League action on Wednesday between Lille and Real Madrid.

By Kilty Cleary

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The first-ever clash between Lille and the mighty Real Madrid will take place in Champions League action on Wednesday at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

After a bit of an absence, Lille is back at the top table of European football, but things didn’t quite go to plan on matchday one. They faced a tough trip to Portugal and returned empty-handed after a defeat.

On the other side, Real Madrid has picked up right where they left off. The reigning Champions League kings kicked off their campaign with a statement win over Stuttgart on matchday one, showing everyone why they’re the team to beat.

Lille vs. Real Madrid

  • Date: Wednesday, October 2
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Champions League Lineups

Lille possible starting lineup:
Chevalier; Tiago Santos, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Andre, Andre Gomes, Cabella; Zhegrova, David, Sahraoui

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:
Lunin; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

LIlle (+360) vs. Real Madrid (-145)

