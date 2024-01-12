Roundup: Lili Reinhart Producing 'Invincible'; Examining Bill Belichick's Legacy; Juan Soto's Record in Arbitration
U.S., U.K. strike Houthi targets ... Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax charges ... Donald Trump had quite a few things to say following closing arguments in New York fraud trial ...FAA is investigating Boeing ... Some travelers are avoiding Boeing Max flights ... Stocks were flat after mixed inflation data ... Drought currently touches a quarter of humanity ... Cancer is striking more young people ... Lili Reinhart is producing "Invincible" ... "Top Gun 3" is in the works ... Selena Gomez to play Linda Ronstadt in biopic ... Florida State penalized by NCAA for NIL violations ... Yankees land Marcus Stroman on two-year, $37 million deal ... Juan Soto breaks gets arbitration record $31 million ... Jerod Mayo could replace Bill Belichick ...
