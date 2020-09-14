Life Came at Tom Brady So Fast We Barely Noticed Him Become Jameis Winston
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 14 2020
Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. Both interceptions were Tompa Baydy's fault. His coach said so. It makes you wonder, how close is Brady to actually becoming Jameis Winston?
Before you think this post might be petty, know that the people of Boston are closely monitoring these developments. Like an ex who hasn't been blocked on all social media channels, WEEI was watching when Bruce Arians admitted it was all Brady's fault on Sunday. They used the headline, "Tom Brady throws 2 INTs in Buccaneers debut, Bruce Arians says they were his fault." Here's that blameful quote, via WEEI:
“One was a miscommunication between he and Mike [Evans],” Arians said. “He thought Mike was going down the middle. It’s a different coverage. Mike read it right. He should’ve bent across his face, but Tom just overthrew it. The other one was a screen pass with an outlet called. He threw the outlet, and there was a pick six. Bad decision.”
Well, heck, Bill Belichick would certainly never throw Brady directly under the bus like that. In fact, Belichick actually went on the record and tried to take the blame for 100 of Brady's career interceptions a few years ago in an effort to have them expunged from his record. That's not true, but still, it's hard to believe that Arians is already putting the blame on this 43-year-old kid in his first year in a new offense. Likewise, Belichick didn't take the blame for any of Cam Newton's interceptions on Sunday.
So what does it mean if Brady has two interceptions? That he's on pace for 32 on the season? A number so obscene it would be the most in Tampa Bay history and the fourth-most in NFL history. Brady's previous high for interceptions is 14 back in 2002. I am willing to bet a higher percentage of Tom Brady's teammates were wearing diapers when Brady threw 14 picks in a season than his 64 percent completion percentage on Sunday. Someone from Boston please look into that.
Winston famously threw 30 interceptions last season. He became the first quarterback to have a 30/30 season. Winston also amassed 5,109 passing yards last season, the eighth-highest season total in NFL history. Brady has topped 5,000 passing yards once, way back in 2011. He hasn't thrown 33 touchdowns since 2015.
Brady is on pace for a 32/32. It's the kind of thing he's going to need to do if he wants to end up ahead of Drew Brees when their careers are over. Brady wanted to chase stats in warmer weather, now watch him go. It's going to be something watching him throw the same picks Jameis did all last season while announcers make excuses.
And just look at this picture.
That is not an image that Belichick would have allowed Getty to upload. Yet here we are in September 2020 with Brady on pace for a career high in interceptions, getting blamed by his coach and making that face. And now all Winston can do is watch.