Roundup: LiAngelo Ball Signed With the Pistons; College Hockey Players Kneel During National Anthem
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 3, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting married next year ... Dolly Parton movie performances ranked ... the AP's best pictures of 2020 need to be seen ... Miley Cyrus gave Howard Stern a typical Howard Stern interview ... Bill Barr in hot water with Trump and the right-wing media after saying there was no election fraud ... a meteor made a loud sound as it passed over New York ...
The masseuse from the dismissed Robert Kraft prostitution case still has to pay $31,573 in fines. [Reason]
Jimmy Butler has been going on dates with Selena Gomez. [Elle]
The Detroit Pistons signed LiAngelo Ball. [Freep]
American Olympian Rafer Johnson, the 1960 decathlon winner, died at 86. [CNN]
Two North Dakota hockey players kneeled during the National Anthem yesterday. [The Score]
Mike Tomlin was not happy with the Steelers performance on Wednesday Afternoon Football. [ESPN]
Can the Yankees finally land Kyle Schwarber now that the Cubs let him go. [New York Post]