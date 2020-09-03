Leonard Fournette Completes the Buccaneers Fantasy Football Offense, Now It's Up to Tom Brady
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 02 2020
Leonard Fournette has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This probably complete the Bucs transformation into the ultimate version of one of Tom Brady's offenses in New England. Right? Should the NFL be really scared right now?
With Fournette the Bucs officially crowded backfield. Fournette, still just 25, rushed for 1,100+ yards last season. Ronald Jones, the incumbent, averaged 4.2 yards per carry in 2019, his second year after being picked by Tampa Bay in the second round of the '18 NFL Draft. Then there's LeSean McCoy who signed with Tampa Bay a month ago. The 11 year veteran averaged 4.6 yards a carry in limited duty with Kansas City last season, but did not participate in the postseason.
One could argue that Tom Brady has more offensive weapons in 2020 in Tampa Bay than he had in New England in 2007.
That team had Ben Watson at tight end. The Bucs have unretired Rob Gronkowski who Brady has a bit of a history with. Should Gronk have returned? Well, that's another discussion, but if he's healthy he should at least be able to help Brady unlock OJ Howard who scored just one touchdown last season.
And then there are the receivers. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin who combined for 153 receptions and 2,490 yards last season. Neither of them is Randy Moss, but how do you feel about them
Are Fournette and Jones II and old-for-a-running back LeSean McCoy better than Laurence Maroney, Sammy Morris and Kevin Falk? Or is Fournette just Brady's new version of LeGarrette Blount who played on the '14 and '16 Super Bowl champion Patriots?
Or does any of this matter since Brady isn't the guy he was 13 (THIRTEEN!) years ago? Despite the 12-4 record last season, Brady had had one of his worst seasons by most metrics. Maybe you have to put a literal fantasy football team around him. That's what it looks like the Bucs have done. Now it's up to Brady.