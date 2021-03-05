LeBron James Perfectly Explained Why Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert Were Last All-Stars Drafted
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 4, 2021, 8:57 PM EST
The NBA All-Star Draft was shown on TNT tonight ahead of the Miami Heat - New Orleans Pelicans game. LeBron James and Kevin Durant picked the teams that will play in Atlanta this Saturday. The final two picks of the draft where Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, the team with the best record in the NBA.
After teams were picked, LeBron explained why they Jazz duo fell so far, saying, "Just like in video games growing up, we never played with Utah. Even as great as Karl Malone and John Stockton was, we would never pick those guys in video games." Here's the video.
This is the hardest truth that the Jazz and their fans will ever have to hear and it has almost certainly ensured that LeBron James will be booed whenever he shows up in Utah for the rest of his career.
Karl Malone and John Stockton played together in Utah from 1985 to 2003. When NBA Jam came out in 1993, they were the duo. John Stockton could not or would not dunk. No one had the discipline to run an effective pick and roll in NBA Jam or any other video game. Gobert and Mitchell would make a much more exciting NBA Jam duo, but old habits die hard.