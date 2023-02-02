Shannon Sharpe Has Convinced Skip Bayless LeBron Will Break Kareem's Scoring Record With a Skyhook
LeBron James is closing in on the all-time NBA scoring record, currently trailing Kareem Abdul-Jabaar by just 89 points. Barring an obscene scoring outbreak over the next two games LeBron will pass Kareem next week in Los Angeles against the Oklahoma City Thunder or Milwaukee Bucks. Today on Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed not when he would break the record, but how. Sharpe is convinced that LeBron will do it with Abdul-Jabaar's signature skyhook. Bayless was immediately convinced.
Sharpe is absolutely convinced, apparently having seen LeBron practicing the move before games recently. Skip did not take much to be swayed, having already proclaimed that LeBron was thinking about how he would break the record. And Shannon is right, LeBron has been practicing.
Let's just say for the record that this would be amazing. First of all, what does he do if there's a fastbreak? What if it's the end of a game? What if he shoots a skyhook and gets fouled? Does he miss on purpose?
This reminds me of when Stephen Curry got close enough to breaking Ray Allen's three-point record to entertain the thought of doing it with one big, epic performance and he missed 32 three-pointers over three games.
If LeBron goes out there on national television next week and misses six hook shots in a row trying to pay tribute to Kareem it will be absolutely hilarious.