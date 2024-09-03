LeBron James Reveals His Candid Feelings About First Training Camp With Bronny James
LeBron James couldn't be more excited to start the Los Angeles Lakers' training camp for the 2024-25 season. After all, it will be his first one with his son, Bronny James.
The Lakers forward opened up about the opportunity to play alongside his son in a recent episode of The Shop, highlighting that he's really "excited" to take the floor with Bronny. The 39-year-old superstar also got candid as he shared how it would feel when it finally happens.
"I am so excited for training camp,” LeBron said, per ClutchPoints. "Having your son work with you, it’s like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. I really cannot wait to hit the floor, it’s going to be pretty surreal for me."
On several instances over the past season, LeBron James has shared his desire to play alongside his eldest child in the NBA. The Lakers made that a reality in the 2024 Draft after selecting the then-USC Trojans guard with the 55th overall pick.
There were many who criticized the Lakers for the decision to draft Bronny James, especially since he didn't perform well in his lone season with the Trojans. A cardiac arrest in July 2023 derailed Bronny's first year in college, and when he returned, he really struggled. He ended the 2023-24 season averaging just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Still, that didn't stop LA from drafting him, sparking talks of nepotism. Many accused LeBron of using his influence to get his son to the professional ranks.
Clearly, though, LeBron is not bothered by the negative buzz surrounding him and his son. At the end of the day, he's a proud father who only wants his son to succeed. He did say previously that he will hold Bronny "accountable," so many eyes will be on him when training camp begins.
The Lakers begin their training camp on October 1, so the wait won't be that long.