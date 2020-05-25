LeBron James Has More Playoff Points Than a Third of the Teams in the NBA Since 2004

Since 2004, LeBron James has more career playoff points (6,911) than these ten teams:



✅ Wizards: 6,586

✅ Nets: 6,452

✅ Magic: 6,413

✅ 76ers: 5,439

✅ Bucks: 5,382

✅ Pelicans: 4,073

✅ Kings: 2,237

✅ Knicks: 2,176

✅ Timberwolves: 2,163

✅ Hornets: 1,342 pic.twitter.com/HVtX7lFNWC