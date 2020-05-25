LeBron James Has More Playoff Points Than a Third of the Teams in the NBA Since 2004
By Stephen Douglas | May 25 2020
When the NBA season resumes and the Los Angeles Lakers start playing playoff games, LeBron James will cross the 7,000 career postseason points milestone. He is already the leading scorer in postseason history with 6,911 points. LeBron didn't make his postseason debut until the spring of 2006, but he's still managed to score more postseason points than 10 franchises since he was drafted in 2004.
That's quite a list. LeBron only averages 28.4 points per game in the playoffs. Even in the most embarrassing showing in NBA Finals history, the Utah Jazz managed to put up 54 points. So you have to play a very small amount of games for one player to outscore you over a 16-year stretch.
Like Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets for example. They've appeared in just three playoff series since LeBron entered the league. They were swept twice and lost in seven games to the 2015-16 Miami Heat. The Hornets scored a total of 632 points that postseason. LeBron only managed to score 552 points and beat the Warriors in the Finals. So it's not like the Hornets don't have a moral victory over this stretch.
The team that should be the most embarrassed, as in most cases, is the New York Knicks. The Knicks have scored the third fewest postseason points since 2004. At least they've outscored Carmelo Anthony, who has 1,764 postseason points since 2004.