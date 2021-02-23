LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Are in Trouble Again!
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 23, 2021, 11:36 AM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the surging Washington Wizards on Monday night. It was the Lakers' third loss in a row and fourth in five games. Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroeder are out. Teammates feel bad about the load LeBron James is carrying. Things are as bleak as they can be for a team that currently has the second-most wins in the league.
Today on Get Up Kendrick Perkins that the Lakers are officially in trouble.
As mentioned in the paragraph above, there are reasons for concern. It is officially Lakers In Trouble SZN. The Lakers need to get LeBron help. DeMarcus Cousins might help. Andre Drummond definitely would. Any shooters on the market? How can we make the defending champions better?
If the Lakers don't do something soon, we will see more of this. Heck, Perk wasn't even the first person to jump on the Troublewagon. Stephen A. Smith saw this coming as soon as AD went down. Perk is just the latest.
And then when the Lakers do briefly win some games, we'll do all this again as they slip to the middle of the pack in the Western Conference standings. In fact, I think we will see multiple news cycles surrounding the good or bad-ness of the Lakers between now and the playoffs.
Of course, if Schroeder and Davis return healthy by the playoffs, all these concerns go away. Just like last year when the Lakers were always in trouble until they weren't. Then we again must shift our focus to discrediting their accomplishments.